Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 545 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 176,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,719,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,545,000 after acquiring an additional 140,363 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BIP. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,558. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

