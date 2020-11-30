Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,799,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.