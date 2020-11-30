Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. ValuEngine upgraded Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold.

Volkswagen stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $20.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

