Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $19.16 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.