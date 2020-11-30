VouchForMe 1-Day Volume Tops $20,243.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $187,724.55 and $20,243.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00160618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00290704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00918047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00449893 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00159162 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

