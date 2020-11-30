VTB Capital Lowers Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) to Hold

VTB Capital lowered shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SGTPY opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for Surgutneftegaz PAO.

