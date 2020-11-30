Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

NYSE:WPG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 71,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

