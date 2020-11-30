Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/30/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $107.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $125.00.

11/25/2020 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.91. 5,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

