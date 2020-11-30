WINk (WIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.14 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $25.16 million and $2.14 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006100 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.