Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.50. Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 4,638,360 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

