Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.
XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 18,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,130. The firm has a market cap of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
