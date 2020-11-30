Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives $11.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.32. 18,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,130. The firm has a market cap of $221.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

