Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Trading Down 10%

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)’s share price fell 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 120,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 53,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a PE ratio of -36.67.

In other news, Director Timothy David Gallagher purchased 139,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$30,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,046,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,550,120.

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

