Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRLD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,905. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

