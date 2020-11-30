Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE HEXO traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.91. 572,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,568. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.75.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

