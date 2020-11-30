Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.60.

Z has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $2,510,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,066 shares of company stock valued at $76,337,703 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.63.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

