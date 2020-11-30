Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZNOG opened at $1.07 on Friday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.