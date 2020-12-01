$1.04 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

NYSE:FN opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.97. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

