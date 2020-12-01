10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TXG opened at $153.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -148.65. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

