1,502 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,641,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.72.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $180.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

