18,085 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

