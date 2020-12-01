2,284 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the second quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $275.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.38.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

