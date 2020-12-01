2,569 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $42,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.