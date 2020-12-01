30,000 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after buying an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after buying an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

