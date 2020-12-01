4,052 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after acquiring an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 937,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,074,000 after acquiring an additional 548,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $7,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,680,976 shares in the company, valued at $252,413,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,220 shares of company stock valued at $761,735,660 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of GH stock opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

