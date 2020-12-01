5,344 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,296.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,116,263 shares of company stock valued at $115,461,769 over the last 90 days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

