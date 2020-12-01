Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,483 shares of company stock valued at $12,916,646. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

