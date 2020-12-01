Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

