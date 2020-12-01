Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6 on December 31st

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJIT opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 456 ($5.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 745 ($9.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 637.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million and a PE ratio of 37.67.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Dividend History for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT)

