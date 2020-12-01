ADAMANT Messenger Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,997.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $8,997.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,685,013 coins and its circulating supply is 85,543,003 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

