Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider John Michael Croft Acquires 19,000 Shares

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft purchased 19,000 shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,180 ($5,461.20).
ADAM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).
Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Company Profile
