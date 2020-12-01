Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider John Michael Croft Acquires 19,000 Shares

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft purchased 19,000 shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

ADAM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Company Profile

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

