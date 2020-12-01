Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Adecoagro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $723.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.00. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. EMS Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 7.9% in the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 12,160,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 890,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at $853,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 50.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,728,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.