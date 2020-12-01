Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 94.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $478.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.15 and its 200-day moving average is $452.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

