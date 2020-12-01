Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AIH opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

