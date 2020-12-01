Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AIH opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

