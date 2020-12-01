AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

