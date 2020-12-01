Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Buy”

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AKRTF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.
About Aker Solutions ASA
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.