Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds to “Buy”

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKRTF stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.