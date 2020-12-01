Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,973 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $138.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.