All Sports Tops 24 Hour Volume of $203,802.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. All Sports has a market cap of $4.79 million and $203,802.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $51.55, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00397994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00026075 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.