AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Carol Mcmullen sold 1,928 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $26,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

