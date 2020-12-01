Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of AOSL opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $633.10 million, a PE ratio of 414.00 and a beta of 2.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 927,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.