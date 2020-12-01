Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $28.50 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $38.07 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

