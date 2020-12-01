AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. AMC Networks has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

