Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Lifted by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

