Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Par Pacific by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

