Analysts Set The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Price Target at GBX 1,150

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) alerts:

In other The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) news, insider Engelbert Haan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,663.50 ($21.73) on Friday. The Weir Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,791 ($23.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,590.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,277.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.37.

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.