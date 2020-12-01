Analyzing Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) and CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and CVF Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC $172.30 million 13.58 -$18.58 million $1.27 11.02 CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVF Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golub Capital BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Golub Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golub Capital BDC and CVF Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC -41.24% 7.16% 3.54% CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Golub Capital BDC has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.31, meaning that its stock price is 231% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golub Capital BDC and CVF Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.01%. Given Golub Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Golub Capital BDC is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC beats CVF Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

CVF Technologies Company Profile

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.