Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after buying an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,893.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,291,039 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Antero Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 713,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

