Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $204.89 on Tuesday. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

