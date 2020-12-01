Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,355 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 157,610 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.35 million. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AINV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

