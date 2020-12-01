Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 120.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 45,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $83.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

