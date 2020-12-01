Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.0787 on Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for $0.0787 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $4.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00394151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.56 or 0.02820146 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

